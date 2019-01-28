Caribbean telecoms body opens 35th meeting here

One hundred and eighty members and stakeholders from thirty countries are here for the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organizations (CANTO)’s 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Mini Expo which officially opened last evening at the Marriott Hotel.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that one of CANTO’s founding members, the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) along with the Ministry of Public Telecommunications and CARICOM facilitated the hosting of the meeting in Guyana.

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes said that many of the industries across the region that have been relied upon for many years, no longer have the scope required to support national and economic requirements…..