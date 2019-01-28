GPHC promises thorough probe into deaths of three children

In a statement yesterday, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) promised thorough investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Curwayne Edwards, Roshani Seegobin and Sharezer Mendonca.

The three young cancer patients succumbed following chemotherapy treatment at the GPHC.

In the statement, the Board of Directors of the GPHC expressed condolences to the parents, family members and relatives of the three children diagnosed with leukemia who died subsequent to receiving chemotherapy at GPHC…..