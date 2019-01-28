GWI to install standpipes in D’Urban Backlands Squatting Area

Residents of the D’Urban Backlands Squatting Area will soon have potable water as the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) will be putting down 24 standpipes.

GWI in a press release yesterday said that the squatting area aback the Chinese Embassy on Mandela Avenue, which is seeking to become regularized, is home to over 2500 persons. The residents currently access water from makeshift standpipes and the East Demerara Water Conservancy. While regularization is still to be carried out, GWI’s Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles responded to a request by village representative Kyle Solomon to provide easy access to potable water to the families residing there.

After being made aware of the need in the area, the Managing Director, accompanied by Solomon, Dr. Astell Collins of the Ministry of the Presidency and other GWI officials conducted a walk-through in the community on Friday…..