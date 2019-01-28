Men accused of stealing over $300,000 in underwear remanded

Two men were remanded to prison on Friday, after they were accused of stealing close to $400,000 in items from a Stabroek Market vendor.

The charge read by Magistrate Leron Daly, alleged that on January 23, at the Stabroek Market wharf, Harry Bhawmie and Wesley Ferdinand, stole a quantity of underwear valued $346,000, and 30 slippers valued $45,000.

The two men, who have no fixed place of abode, pleaded not guilty to the charge, however, Police Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail based on the fact that the defendants were found in possession of some of the articles.

Bhawmie and Ferdinand were subsequently remanded to prison and are scheduled to reappear in court on March 1.