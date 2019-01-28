Moruca businessman charged over cannabis allegedly found in shop

A Moruca businessman, charged for the possession of narcotics, was granted bail on Friday by a city court.

Dwayne Changa was granted $90,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to a charge which alleged that on January 22, at Kumaka, North West District, he had in his possession 191.1 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

In Changa’s defence, attorney Dave DaSilva said that on the date in question, Changa, upon returning from delivering groceries to his sister who lived five minutes away, was greeted by three policemen at his shop entrance, one of whom he had left to supervise the shop…..