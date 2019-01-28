Guyana News

Mother pressing for answers on daughter’s death at GPHC following delivery

By Staff Writer
Farina Mohamed

Three weeks after a  Richmond, Essequibo mother  died following the delivery of her baby boy at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), her mother is still desperately seeking answers.

Bibi Rahima Khan’s daughter, Farina Mohamed, 30, who was healthy throughout her pregnancy gave birth on  Friday December 28 last and died on Saturday  January 5. 

Although Mohamed was discharged from the hospital initially, she remained  there because the baby was kept for observation. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Nations Principal injured in shooting

AFC unlikely to propose Nagamootoo for PM candidate again – sources

GRA seeking taxes lost from Van West-Charles-linked fuel import firm

GRA seeking taxes lost from Van West-Charles-linked fuel import firm

Comments

Trending