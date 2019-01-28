Mother pressing for answers on daughter’s death at GPHC following delivery

Three weeks after a Richmond, Essequibo mother died following the delivery of her baby boy at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), her mother is still desperately seeking answers.

Bibi Rahima Khan’s daughter, Farina Mohamed, 30, who was healthy throughout her pregnancy gave birth on Friday December 28 last and died on Saturday January 5.

Although Mohamed was discharged from the hospital initially, she remained there because the baby was kept for observation. ….