PPP manifesto to include citizens’ submissions – Jagdeo

The next PPP elections manifesto will reflect ideas submitted by citizens from across the country, party General Secretary and former President Bharrat Jagdeo says.

As such, the party has taken to social media and other platforms and will make public calls for the submission of policy ideas for the document. Persons can submit ideas to the party by email, written letters, to leaders or through the party’s many Facebook pages.

“Inclusion,” was Jagdeo’s response to Stabroek News when asked why the party has now chosen public submissions. “We believe all Guyanese should have an opportunity to craft a manifesto which we will give serious consideration to, in producing our party’s manifesto,” he said. ….