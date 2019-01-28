Shuttered Berbice sugar estates will be reopened -Ali

PPP presidential candidate Irfaan Ali on Saturday told Berbice supporters that under a PPP government, the two sugar estates in Region Six shuttered just over a year ago, will be reopened, while retrenched sugar workers will receive some sort of compensation.

Speaking at Port Mourant, Corentyne, during a meeting introducing him to the ancient county as the PPP’s presidential candidate, Ali’s statement was met with cheers and applause by the over 2,000 persons gathered, most of whom were former sugar workers and their families.

Ali said that the PPP is in the process of developing their manifesto, which, according to him, will include the reopening of the sugar estates which were closed by the APNU+AFC government. Further, he said, if his party is given a chance to govern again, they will find resources to compensate the laid off sugar workers, “to help some of those families that were destroyed, some of those family that felt the brunt of the closure of the estate.”….