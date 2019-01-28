Wakenaam main road in appalling state

Residents of Wakenaam are unhappy about the state of their main access road and say they feel abandoned as its longstanding deplorable condition is hampering their daily lives and the island’s economic growth.

Stabroek News visited the Essequibo River island on Wednesday and travelled along the approximately 15-mile stretch of road that encircles the island. The road, which is used to access all the small communities on the island, was observed littered with potholes of varying sizes, among other faults.

Certain sections of the road are in such a deplorable state that it is difficult to differentiate between the road and the parapet. At other areas, persons are forced to navigate off the road in order to prevent damage to their vehicles…..