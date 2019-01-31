Gov’t says to file appeal to CJ’s ruling

This story is developing and will be updated.

Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana statement on rulings of Chief Justice Roxane George

The Government of Guyana notes and respects the rulings of the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George handed down today, January 31st, 2019.

The ruling is not in favour of the Government’s position with regard to the vote on December 21st 2018 however due process continues and the Government will file an appeal in the Court of Appeal. The government continues to believe that the full adjudication of this issue is in the national interest.

Until the matter is concluded at the highest court of appeal the status quo remains and the business of government continues as usual. The government reassures the Guyanese people that it will continue to act in accordance with the constitution of Guyana.