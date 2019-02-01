Guyana News

Accused in 143-lb ganja bust gets five years, $136M fine

-co-accused goes free

By Staff Writer

Damion Williams, one of the two men accused of trafficking almost 150 pounds of cannabis at Parika in 2017, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and sentenced to five years in jail.

Williams was also fined $136,557,000, while his co-accused, Vaughn Anderson, was freed.

Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool handed down the decisions yesterday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where the two men were tried…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Investigations ongoing into School of the Nations threat

Investigations ongoing into School of the Nations threat

Bagotstown woman still in hospital following stabbing

City Constabulary disputes victimization allegation by officer

City Constabulary disputes victimization allegation by officer

Comments

Trending