Accused in 143-lb ganja bust gets five years, $136M fine

Damion Williams, one of the two men accused of trafficking almost 150 pounds of cannabis at Parika in 2017, was yesterday found guilty of the crime and sentenced to five years in jail.

Williams was also fined $136,557,000, while his co-accused, Vaughn Anderson, was freed.

Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool handed down the decisions yesterday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where the two men were tried…..