APNU+AFC Coalition Campaign Committee launched

This story is developing and will be updated.

In a sign that it recognizes that early general elections are inevitable, A Partnership for National Unity and the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition officially launched its campaign committee today at Congress Place, Sophia.

The committee was launched by Campaign Director and President David Granger and was attended by representatives of all the coalition partners, a release from APNU said.

The release said that President Granger expounded on six essential virtues that campaign managers of the coalition must possess and six vices they must eschew.

General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally discussed the roles of the operational structure. The Minister emphasized that the coalition can and will succeed in the upcoming national election.