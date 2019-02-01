Businessman faces sentencing after being found guilty of gun, ammo charges

Jewellery and pawn shop owner Freeman Fordyce was yesterday found guilty of the offence of unlawful possession of a pistol and ammunition and he is to be sentenced today.
Fordyce, a father of 7 children, had pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read to him on May 8th, 2017 by Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments