City Constabulary disputes victimization allegation by officer

Chief Constable Andrew Foo, on Wednesday morning called an emergency meeting to address claims of victimization by one of their constabulary officers, made in a Kaieteur News article published last Sunday.

The article stated that the officer, Lance Corporal Quacy Baveghems, who testified at the recently concluded COI into the operations of City Hall, was banished to guard the Mayor and City Council’s Princes Street Incinerator facility.

Foo stated that the article was brought to his attention on Monday and he immediately engaged the constabulary’s administration and learned that the allegation made by the officer is false. “What was said or carried in the newspaper is that at the time of the COI, that person who would have…presented the information was not the prosecutor of the constabulary.” The Chief Constable, however, said that the officer would have been working at the Regent Street Outpost, where the responsibility entails guard duties at the incinerator compound. “Which means all of the persons who are working at the Regent Street Outpost as subordinate officers, their duty tends to rotate. So at some point you will have to perform duties at that area. So I find that the information that was fed to the media or in fact I should say the misinformation was designed to create mischief to discredit the constabulary and to bring the council into disrepute,” Foo said…..