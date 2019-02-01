Guyana News

Corentyne teen pleads guilty to manslaughter

By Staff Writer
Deonarine Laljit

A teenager who fatally stabbed an Upper Corentyne hire car driver in his neck in July, 2017, yesterday pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter at the High Court in Berbice.

The lad, now 16 years old, who was represented by attorney-at-law, Chandra Sohan, will return to court on February 15, when a probation report will be heard on his behalf, after which he is expected to be sentenced…..

