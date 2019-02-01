Guyana News

Courts customers win lifetime’s worth of free spectacles

By Staff Writer

Courts Optical Brand on Main Street on Wednesday awarded four lucky customers with new spectacles and the benefit of eye testing, all of which will be free of cost for the rest of their lives.

At the presentation, which was held at the Courts’ Main Street branch, the four winners, Rosiene Thomas, Lilawattie Lochan, Marcia Grannum and Lorlene Layne-Price, each expressed excitement at this once-in-a-lifetime offer.

It was related that the promotion was done at every Courts Optical branch in Guyana…..

