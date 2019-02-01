Former murder accused to face trial over rape of girl, 13

A city magistrate yesterday committed former murder accused Odinga Greene to stand trial for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.
The charge against Greene, of Station Street, Kitty, alleges that between November 1st, 2016 and November 30th, 2016, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child below the age of 16.
At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge against him yesterday, Greene learnt from Magistrate Leron Daly that he was committed to stand trial at the High Court for the crime. He will remain on bail until that time…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments