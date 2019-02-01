Guyana News

Former murder accused to face trial over rape of girl, 13

By Staff Writer
Odinga Greene

A city magistrate yesterday committed former murder accused Odinga Greene to stand trial for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

The charge against Greene, of Station Street, Kitty, alleges that between November 1st, 2016 and November 30th, 2016, he engaged in sexual penetration of a child below the age of 16.

At the conclusion of the preliminary inquiry into the charge against him yesterday, Greene learnt from Magistrate Leron Daly that he was committed to stand trial at the High Court for the crime. He will remain on bail until that time…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Man arrested after being found with boys at West Dem shack

Corentyne teen pleads guilty to manslaughter

Private sector calls on GECOM to prepare for elections

Private sector calls on GECOM to prepare for elections

Comments

Trending