Guyana Goldfields still working for approval of underground mining at Aurora

Even as the Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GGI) continues working with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to meet the requirements needed for a permit for underground mining at its Aurora gold mine in Region Seven, government has called for a speedy and amicable resolution of the company’s internal power struggle.

“We had several meetings and the process is moving forward for permitting. We stipulated some technical requirements, including surface and underground testing at the location, that they have to meet, and they are working on meeting those as part of the permit process,” Head of the EPA Dr. Vincent Adams told Stabroek News via phone when contacted.

Adams, who is away on travel duty, said he believed that the process was “moving forward well.”….