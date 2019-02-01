PSC welcomes inclusion of private sector, labour as associate institutions in CARICOM Heads conferences

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has welcomed the decision taken by the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in December last year to include the private sector and labour as associate institutions in the Conferences of the CARICOM Heads of Government.

“It is indisputable,” the PSC said in a release issued on Wednesday, “that the private sector and labour are the true drivers of the economies of our nation states and this inclusion begs the question of why it was not done before when institutions such as the regional university have long been part of these deliberations.”

The decision, which was announced on December 3rd, 2018, at the 18th meeting of Heads of Government on the Caribbean Single Market and Economy held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, the PSC said in a release, “went largely unnoticed by the average Caribbean citizen.” The Heads agreed that the Caribbean Congress of Labour and a representative body of the Caribbean private sector would be included in the associate institutions of CARICOM, and the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas amended to make this possible…..