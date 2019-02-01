SOCU forensic analyst explains resignation, says was fully qualified

Special Superintendent of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Forensic Analyst, Sheronie James, yesterday issued an explanation for her resignation and also said she was fully qualified for the position she held.

In an effort to dispel some of the rumours that are presently swirling as well as to shed some light on her decision to resign her position at SOCU, she issued a press release in which she insisted that her qualifications “meet and exceed the requirements for the work I was undertaking at SOCU”, and were awarded by recognised UK universities. She said that both the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan and the head of SOCU, Sidney James have seen original evidence of her academic qualifications before her offer to resign and she had no qualms about their authenticity being verified.

The Special Superintendent disclosed that in 2017, she was invited to assist SOCU’s forensic investigative capacity based on her international experience and her contract which ran to the end of January 2020 was renewed as recently as in November 2018. She denied ever saying that she had worked concurrently in ‘22 countries’…..