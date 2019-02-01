Top Cop urges new police graduates to be respectful of citizens

Commissioner of Police Leslie James on Wednes-day urged new recruits to remain respectful of citizens as they embark on their new careers with the force.

James was at the time delivering the feature address at the passing out parade for the 93 persons who completed recruit courses 370, 371 and 372 at the Tactical Services Unit (TSU) Square, Eve Leary.

The recruits completed nine months of training, which commenced on April 25th last year…..