Tyre repairman gets one year suspended sentence over unlicensed gun

By Staff Writer
Khayyam Ahmad

A 35-year-old tyre repairman was on Wednesday dealt a one-year suspended sentence over the possession of an unlicensed firearm, after changing his plea in a city court.

The charge had stated that Khayyam Ahmad, on December 1, 2018 at South Road, Bourda, had in his possession a .32 pistol without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Facts in relation to the matter stated that on the day in question, at about 23:20hrs, a police rank went to the tyre shop on South Road where Ahmad was working, to have a tyre changed. During the process, he got into an argument with the defendant and the defendant went to the back of the tyre shop and returned with a firearm in his pants waist. Another customer then told the defendant that he was arguing with a police officer, causing the defendant to run to the back of the shop and hide the firearm…..

