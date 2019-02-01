UK sacks Sittlington

The United Kingdom (UK) yesterday terminated the contract that Dr. Sam Sittlington has with the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU); the same day that Stabroek News reported that he has registered a local branch of his company even while advising SOCU on training and a range of other matters.

A terse statement from UK High Commissioner Greg Quinn stated that “in light of information about Dr. Sam Sittlington’s private business interests his contract in Guyana has been terminated with immediate effect”.

According to documents seen by this newspaper the Fraud Company (Guyana) Inc was incorporated under the Com-panies Act of Guyana on September 25, 2018. Sittlington, a native of Northern Ireland is listed as the Director while the Secretary is Orisa Branche. The local firm is authorised to issue one million shares at $1 each. Sittlington and Branche – whose occupation is listed as Manager – on August 26, 2018, signed consent forms to act in the respective positions…..