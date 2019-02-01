Guyana News

Venezuelans accused of stealing $1.3M in items from Region 7 shop, remanded

By Staff Writer

Two Venezuelan nationals were yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly breaking into and stealing over $1 million worth of valuables from a shop in Kaikan, Region 7.

The charge alleged that 24-year-old Xavier Lopez and 25-year-old Nelson Perez, on January 25, at Chuau Landing, broke and entered the shop of Collin Basil and stole a cellphone, two haversacks, a quantity of Bristol cigarettes, 10 packs of food seasoning, 35 pounds of silver and a box of condoms; total value being $1,350,000…..

