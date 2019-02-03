Guyana News

20 houses to be built at Prospect to start relocation of Lombard St squatters

By Staff Writer
Chief Executive Officer of CH&PA Lelon Saul, (seated at right) speaking with residents of the Lombard Street squatting area at the Ketley Primary School last Thursday. (Photo courtesy of CH&PA)

The construction of 20 homes at Prospect, East Bank Demerara, is set to commence within the next two months to facilitate the relocation of squatters from the Lombard Street squatting area.

The Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) last Thursday met with residents of the Lombard Street squatting area to discuss their relocation, which has been in the works for a year and a half…..

