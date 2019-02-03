Audit Office still awaiting response from Infrastructure Ministry on D’Urban Park spending

More than two months after the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) was furnished with a copy of the draft final report of an audit investigation into the spending associated with the controversial D’Urban Park project, the Audit Office is still awaiting a response.

This is according to Auditor General Deodat Sharma, who explained to this newspaper last week that he had sent the document to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary (PS) last November. The PS, Sharma recalled, replied sometime in December and asked for a month-long extension.

Stabroek News reached out to MPI for an explanation but there was no response to this newspaper’s enquiries…..