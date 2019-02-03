Bid invitations for new Demerara River bridge being finalised -Patterson

Given the change in technical specifications for the new Demerara River crossing, government will once again invite bidders to submit expressions of interest for the construction of a four-lane high span fixed bridge through a private-public partnership agreement.

“It is with the Private-Public Partner-ship Unit, housed out of the Ministry of Finance, and they have contracted the services of some overseas experts and they are finalizing the request for proposals at the moment,” Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson told the Sunday Stabroek when asked for an update.

“What we will be asking for is for bids to come in based on these new criteria. And what are the new criteria? The new criteria are in this private partnership framework… an expression of interest on this option we have finalized, which is a four-lane high span fixed bridge,” he added…..