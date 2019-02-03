Boys discovered in West Bank shack were sexually assaulted, medical checks find

Medical examinations have confirmed that the four minor boys who were rescued from a West Bank Demerara shack earlier this week were sexually assaulted and the Childcare and Protection Agency (C&PA) has since launched an investigation.

On Thursday, an accused child molester was taken into custody after residents dismantled and torched parts of his shack, where the boys were found.

Divisional Commander Edmond Cooper told Sunday Stabroek that the four boys were medically examined after which it was established that they were indeed assaulted.

He said the suspect remains in custody and the police will be seeking legal advice on the way forward in the matter.

Contacted for a comment yesterday, head of the C&PA Ann Greene told Sunday Stabroek that the case is being investigated by the agency.

She noted that arrangements are being made for the boys, who remain in the care of their relatives, to receive counselling.

“They [the officers] are arranging

for the boys to have counselling. They have given their statements and so on,” Greene said.

She, however, added that if the need arises, the boys will be taken into the care of the agency. “If there is need to put them in care, we will, but at this time no,” she said.

Greene said the C&PA was only made aware of the matter after it was publicised. “You see people, the community noticed something but they didn’t report right away but they did act eventually,” she added.

Villagers had previously related to this newspaper that they learnt of the case after a missing teen’s parents went in search of him.

The parents eventually went to the man’s shack on Thursday morning and called for their son. After they got no response, a villager said, they decided to break open the door and found the man with their son and three others in the house.

The man was hiding under the bed.

“At around 9 this morning (Thursday), one of the small boys come and tell me what was happening and when I came out on the road, the people had already broke down his house and burn it,” a resident recalled.

It was pointed out that neighbours had suspected the man of preying on minors in the village but were unsuccessful in proving it.

The villagers also explained that the suspect would normally lure minors between the ages of 12 and 15 to his house by enticing them with food.