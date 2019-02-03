Civil society grouping urges President not to assent to natural resources law

Civil society grouping, Policy Forum Guyana (PFG) has called on President David Granger not to assent to the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) Act which it says is riddled with serious deficiencies.

PFG says it also wants a reframing of the oil and gas debate to address what it said was a “vacuum of vision and principles”.

The NRF Act, establishing rules by which oil and gas revenues will be utilized was passed during the January 3rd sitting of the National Assembly which had been boycotted by the opposition…..