Colombian, two others remanded over Vergenoegen drug bust

Three men, including a Colombian, were on Friday remanded to prison after they were charged over the discovery of some 70 pounds of marijuana at Vergenoegen, on the East Bank of Essequibo by in the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

Emroy Caravaio, 22, Siddique Karahmad, 27, and Ricardo Garcia Rojas, 32, a Colombian said to have been living in Venezuela, appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where they were accused of having in their possession 32.052 kilogrammes of of marijuana (equivalent to just over 70 pounds) for the purpose of trafficking.

It is alleged that the find was made on Thursday evening, after the men were intercepted by CANU ranks at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

The three denied the charge and they were each remanded to prison, while the proceedings were adjourned until February 18th.