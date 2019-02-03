Guyana News

Crabwood Creek farmer fatally stabbed in suspected robbery

-man arrested

By
Deoprakash Lalbachan

A farmer was fatally stabbed on Friday night during a suspected robbery at his Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne, Berbice home.

The man, Deoprakash Lalbachan, also known as ‘Deo’ and ‘Williams,’ 59, of Lot 22 Grant 1651, Crabwood Creek, a cash crop and poultry farmer, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Skeldon Public Hospital, minutes after 11 pm on Friday. He was stabbed five times about his body.

By last evening, police arrested a male suspect, who was said to be assisting with the investigation…..

