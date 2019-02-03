Cyclist dies after collision with taxi at Onverwagt

A cyclist died yesterday afternoon after he reportedly swerved into a taxi along the Onverwagt Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

According to information from the police, around 3.30 pm, Joel Jacobs, of Number 28 Village was riding his bicycle west along the southern side of the Onverwagt Public Road bridge, while the taxi, HC 8140, which was being driven by a 27-year-old resident of El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice, was traveling east along the northern side of the bridge.

The police explained that the driver is alleging that while he was passing the cyclist, the man unexpectedly swerved and came into contact with the right side of the car.

As a result of the impact, the man was thrown off of the cycle and onto the bridge, where he sustained several injuries. He was subsequently

picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyser examination was also conducted on the driver and no alcohol was detected on his breath. He was nonetheless taken into police custody to assist with the investigation.