Guyana News

Director of Juvenile Justice appointed

By Staff Writer
William Orrin Boston

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan last month appointed the Director of

Juvenile Justice,  William Orrin Boston, who will now head the Juvenile Justice Department at the Ministry.

A release on January 24 from the Ministry of Public Security said that this appointment was made on January 2nd, 2019 in accordance with provisions made under Section 76 (1) of the Juvenile Justice Act 2018. ….

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Guyoil prices to drop significantly

Trotman warns against replacing Nagamootoo as APNU+AFC’s PM candidate

By

Charrandass Persaud plans to sue Ramjattan, Top Cop on return

Comments

Trending