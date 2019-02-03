Director of Juvenile Justice appointed

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan last month appointed the Director of
Juvenile Justice, William Orrin Boston, who will now head the Juvenile Justice Department at the Ministry.
A release on January 24 from the Ministry of Public Security said that this appointment was made on January 2nd, 2019 in accordance with provisions made under Section 76 (1) of the Juvenile Justice Act 2018. ….
