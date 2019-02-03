First Lady opens third ICT training workshop in Region 10

First Lady, Sandra Granger, on Monday encouraged 40 youths drawn from several communities across Linden, Upper Demerara-Berbice to capitalise on the chance to learn Information and Communication Technology (ICT) so that they can take advantage of the employment opportunities in that sector.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MotP) press release, this charge was delivered as part of an address to the participants at the opening of an ICT workshop at the Linden Resource Centre. It is the third workshop to be hosted in the region.

“The young people of Guyana are a major part of our population, so it is a fact that you are the ones to take us forward…There are a lot of talent flowing through our veins and there is a lot of talent to be seized and one of the ways we will seize that [talent] is if we get on top of this Information and Communication Technology which is going to guide us and help us to manage our progress. I want you to be assured that we are looking at ways in which you can not only collect a piece of paper, but [ways] that will help you find your way to employment,” Granger was quoted as saying. She also noted that many graduates of the programme have found employment within the ICT sector through the National Data Management Authority…..