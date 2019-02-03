Former Canada revenue official enlisted to develop GRA oil and gas unit

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has procured the services of Alnoor Kassam, the former head of the Canada Revenue Authority’s oil and gas operations to help develop its administrative capacity for taxation in the sector.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Commissioner-General of the GRA Godfrey Statia said Kassam, who begins work next week, is expected to be in country for a maximum of 30 weeks each year for the next two years.

It is expected that he will work to develop capacity of the GRA’s Oil and Gas Unit, which is an offshoot of the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), which became fully operational in 2018…..