Indigenous communities need their own security services  -Toshaos Chairman

Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Nicholas Fredericks has recommended that Indigenous communities set up their own security services to ensure law and order in their communities as he believes the Guyana Police Force is incapable of adequately protecting them.

“Toshaos have nothing to defend themselves and we are challenged to secure entire villages. I have nothing to defend myself as a toshao. It is just a matter of knowing when and how to intervene, that is, if you are going to intervene, considering what happened at Kurutuku,” Fredericks told Stabroek News.

Solomon Lewis, the late toshao of Kurutuku, was beheaded on New Year’s Day when he sought to intervene in a domestic dispute between his daughter and his son-in-law, who has since been charged with his murder…..