Jamaican company begins roll out of betting service

Citing Guyana’s continuing positive economic growth, Chairman of the Board of Supreme Ventures Enterprise Walter Scott officially opened a new betting service, iBET Supreme, on Thursday night in Georgetown.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) report, the betting service will feature more gaming, betting and lottery options as well as American racing and simulcast racing from the Caymanas Park in Jamaica. These will be followed by races from the British racetracks, pool betting and sports betting later in the year.

Attending the opening ceremony at the former Satro’s building on Croal Street were Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, and Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) Owen Verwey.

According to the report, Greenidge lauded the company’s decision to establish a presence in Guyana and said he was pleased to welcome an enterprise operating in the service arena, which can bring economic activities which will enhance the standard of living and the quality of life for all Guyanese.

Verwey also made brief remarks, in which he noted that the new venture bodes well for the economic outlook of the country.

“iBET Supreme is a very significant investment in the Guyana economy… It is great to know from a Guyana perspective that our sisters and brothers in the Caribbean have studied the outlook in Guyana from a detailed feasibility study on the service sector and I will say the outlook for Guyana is good,” the report quoted him as saying.

Scott, it was noted, explained that the company’s decision to invest in Guyana stemmed from several standpoints, including the “country’s positive economic trend for further growth pending current financial indicators”, and also noted that the investment is a testament to their commitment and faith in Guyana.

“The Supreme Ventures Group is committed to good corporate governance and

transparency, as such, the Board understands its role to ensure this continues… the establishment of iBET Supreme in Guyana will see an improvement for individuals and their communities regarding their social welfare due to the company’s track record of contributing to the betterment of the country,” the report quoted Scott as saying.

Supreme Ventures was founded in Jamaica in 1995 by former Chairman Paul Hoo, Ian Levy and the late Peter Stewart. In June, 2001, the company launched its lottery operation, along with its technology provider, IGT (Inter-national Game Technology), previously called GTECH. In 2003, it purchased its competitor, the Jamaica Lottery Company.