Late Horace James lauded by friends

As is customary when a notable person of the region passes on, the horns of the Linden Bauxite Company on Wednesday blared, signalling that former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) Horace James had died.

James, 66, succumbed to stage 4 prostate cancer, which he had been battling and had sought treatment for in the United States. He returned home recently as he was told not much could be done. His wife was too distraught to speak when contacted by this newspaper.

Tributes poured in for the son of Linden’s soil who many hailed for his unselfish work, not only in the community but for his country. Lindeners and persons who worked with James took to social media to express shock at his passing, although some said they had knowledge of his illness and were praying for his recovery…..