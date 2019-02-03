Trotman warns against replacing Nagamootoo as APNU+AFC’s PM candidate

Alliance for Change (AFC) Leader Raphael Trotman says his support for Moses Nagamootoo to be the Prime Ministerial (PM) candidate for APNU+AFC at the next elections stems from his belief that replacing him would be seen as an acceptance by government that it has failed and that the opposition’s no-confidence motion against it was justified.

“The no-confidence motion was a direct challenge on the Granger/Nagamootoo leadership. In my view, if we were to jump to replace either gentleman in an emotive way, we would be openly conceding that the motion and vote were justified and valid,” Trotman told Sunday Stabroek in an interview.

According to an AFC press statement, at the January 26th, 2019 meeting of the AFC’s National Executive Council, Trotman, in his address, reaffirmed his confidence in the David Granger/Moses Nagamootoo leadership to guide the Coalition Government in the period ahead…..