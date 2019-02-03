UN rep hopes executive shows respect for constitution, judiciary after confidence vote ruling

United Nations (UN) Resident Mikiko Tanaka says it is hoped that the executive will demonstrate its integrity and respect of Guyana’s constitution and the judiciary in light of the acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire’s ruling upholding the passage of the no-confidence motion against the government.

Tanaka was addressing a ceremony to officially launch the United Nations-designated World Inter-faith Harmony Week 2019 at the National Cultural Centre.

“SDG 16 recognises that building peaceful, just and inclusive societies that provide equal access to justice and that are based on respect for human rights including the rights of development requires effective rule of law and good governance on all levels, and are transparent, effective and accountable to institutions,” Tanaka said…..