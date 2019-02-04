EU calls on all stakeholders to uphold constitution

Stating that it is carefully following developments connected to the motion of no-confidence, the European Union (EU) today called on all stakeholders to uphold the constitution.

The EU did not identify any particular stakeholder but the statement would be interpreted by political watchers to be referring to the government which has been accused of breaching the constitution and disregarding a decision of the court on Thursday in relation to the motion of no confidence.

The EU’s statement comes on the heel of another on Friday by United Nations Resident Representative Mikiko Tanaka who said that she hoped that the “Executive, will demonstrate its integrity and respect of Guyana’s constitution and the judiciary that constitute the foundations of rule of law and good governance”.

Today’s statement from the EU also said that it looks forward to free and fair elections being held as appropriate and in line with constitutional provisions.

It also urged the expeditious handling of related court cases for the benefit of the people and in view of pending Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). The reference to FDI underlies growing concerns that the current period of political uncertainty could be detrimental to foreign investment.

The statement issued by the EU follows:

“The Delegation of the European Union in Guyana continues to closely follow the developments after the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on 21, December 2018.

The Delegation of the European Union calls on all concerned bodies and stakeholders to uphold the Constitution, respecting democratic procedures and the rule of law. Procedures should be managed efficiently, with openness and transparency.

In this regard, the Delegation of the European Union welcomes the expeditious handling of the related court cases so far and hopes that the further legal process can be expedited, for the benefit of Guyana, its people and its development, in view of pending Foreign Direct Investments [FDI’s].

The Delegation of the European Union looks forward to free and fair elections being held, as appropriate, and in line with all constitutional provisions.”