Guyanese footballer collapses and dies during match in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) THE CARIBBEAN UNITED masters football team has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of player Miguel Nurse.

The 38-year-old Guyanese national complained of feeling ill during his side’s match against Weymouth Wales at the Barbados Lumber Company’s Waterford, St Michael ground on Saturday night, in the Claytons Barbados Masters League before collapsing in the fifth minute of play.

According to reports, there were a number of attempts by emergency personnel to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by the time ambulance officials arrived, but they were unsuccessful. It is understood that Nurse passed away en route to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The match was abandoned as well as all games scheduled for last night.

When contacted yesterday, manager of the team, Rafeek Jhalu, recounted the untimely passing.

“It was so tragic, especially because we were actually playing a game at the time. He told the player that was marking him that he was feeling bad and he fell,” he told the NATION.