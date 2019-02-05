City Council, Georgetown Chamber to formalize ties

A brief meeting between the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) ended with an agreement to formalize the relationship between the two entities over the next few weeks.

Mayor Ubraj Narine who led the M&CC delegation declined to address “contentious” issues such as the Metered Parking project and opted instead to schedule a meeting on Friday between representatives of the two agencies to facilitate the formation of a special committee which will examine mutual areas of cooperation and the working relationship between the two organizations.

The committee is to be headed by Chief Executive of GCCI, Richard Rambarran and acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry-Monroe…..