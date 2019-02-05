Guyana News

Jury frees accused in Meten-Meer-Zorg grocer’s murder

By Staff Writer
Zulfikar Namdar

The seven persons accused of killing Meten-Meer-Zorg grocer Zulfikar Namdar were yesterday acquitted after being found not guilty of the crime by a jury.

Alan Dorsett, called ‘Baird,’ ‘Fat Man,’ ‘Allan’ and ‘Dada;’ Delwayne Croft; Esan Lawrence, called ‘Muscle;’ Jermaine Williams, called ‘Yankee;’ Andrew Chandler, called ‘Sonic;’ Samuel Bacchus, called ‘Kirk;’ and Cassandra Dorsett, also known as Cassandra Singh-Dorsett were accused of murdering Namdar, called ‘Vicky,’ during the furtherance of a robbery committed on September 10th, 2013, at Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara…..

