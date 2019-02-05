Guyana News

Man, 61, accused of sexually abusing girl, 13, with disability

By Staff Writer
Octus Williams

A 61-year-old man was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl with a disability.

Octus Williams, said to be a fruit vendor, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, who read the charge to him during an in-camera hearing in Georgetown.

The charge against Williams states that on January 31st, at Georgetown, he engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16. Williams denied the charge.

It is the police’s case that on the day in question, the girl was home alone when she heard a noise and went to check. Upon checking, she allegedly observed Williams, whom she recognized and he then grabbed her and pushed her into a room where he violated her. Shortly after, the young girl’s father returned home and caught Williams pulling up his pants. The accused was later taken to a police station.

The prosecutor objected to bail being granted, while noting the fact that the accused was charged with a similar offence in 2016. Williams was later remanded to prison and the case was adjourned until February 6th.

