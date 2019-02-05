Man dead, partner critical after Princes St crash

An alleged speeding driver is dead, while a woman who was travelling with him is now critically injured after they crashed into a city council truck parked along Princes Street, in Georgetown early yesterday morning.
Dead is Trevon Butters, also known as ‘Yankee,’ 35, a resident of Lot 238 Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt. The injured woman has been identified as Natasha Sobers, 25, of Wales, West Bank Demerara.
The accident occurred around 3.45am…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments