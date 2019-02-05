Guyana News

Man dead, partner critical after Princes St crash

By Staff Writer
Dead: Trevon Butters

An alleged speeding driver is dead, while a woman who was travelling with him is now critically injured after they crashed into a city council truck parked along Princes Street, in Georgetown early yesterday morning.

Dead is Trevon Butters, also known as ‘Yankee,’ 35, a resident of Lot 238 Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt. The injured woman has been identified as Natasha Sobers, 25, of Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The accident occurred around 3.45am…..

