No polls before July in GECOM proposals

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Secretariat has presented July as the earliest date for the holding of general and regional elections, according to two commissioners who showed up for a meeting of the Commission’s operations sub-committee yesterday.

July is two months after the expiration of the current voters’ list, which remains valid until April 30th, and over three months after the constitutional deadline for the holding of the polls, unless an extension is set by a two-thirds majority of the National Assembly.

Opposition-nominated Commissioner Robeson Benn told reporters following the cancelled meeting that the work plans provided by the Secretariat “in large measure ignore the constitutional requirement for elections by March 19.”….