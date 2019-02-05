Parents should leave Mon Repos school compound while classes are in session

Parents of students attending the Mon Repos Primary School should leave the school compound when the bell rings for classes to commence, according to the Ministry of Education.

Following reports that parents last Tuesday were gathered outside of the school’s gate as they weren’t being allowed to enter the school compound, the Ministry of Education said in a statement yesterday that the school’s administration was attempting to dissuade parents from loitering within and around the school compound during instructional periods.

“As a result, parents were encouraged to leave after the morning and afternoon sessions started,” the statement said, while noting that the arrangement was discussed at a general Parent-Teacher Association meeting on Monday, January 28th, 2019…..