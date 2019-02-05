President for another round of treatment

President David Granger is today scheduled to return to Cuba to continue medical treatment for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, according to a brief statement from the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday.

Thus far, the Cuban Medical Team assigned to President Granger has said that the President’s progress has exceeded their expectations, the statement said. Today’s trip should mark the fifth round of chemotherapy for the President after he was diagnosed with cancer in Cuba last year.

On January 15 this year, Granger went to Cuba for the fourth round of chemotherapy…..