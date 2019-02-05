Private sector concerned over gov’t denial of confidence motion ruling

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has voiced concern over public statements by APNU+AFC administration representatives which they say deny the express ruling of acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire to uphold the no-confidence motion passed against government on December 21st last year.

In a press statement yesterday, the PSC took aim at government and its representatives for claiming that “until the matter is concluded at the highest court of appeal the status quo remains and the business of government continues as usual.”

It argued that the statement clearly, and apparently with deliberate intent, flies in the face of the decision of the judge not to grant Attorney General Basil Williams a Conservatory Order preserving the “status quo ante.”….